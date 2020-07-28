When WFH turns a tough code to crack

No coding assignment has ever challenged Nisha, a young techie in Kochi, the way balancing household affairs and taking care of her six-year-old twins amid working from home has, during the past few months.

Previously, when she had to put in additional hours beyond the office routine of 9.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., there was the comfort of being able to go home at the end of it.

“Fixed office hours of the past have gone for good with work calls coming in as late as 11 p.m. Amidst this, I also have to help with my twins’ online education,” said Ms. Nisha, who has since developed posture-related health issues on account of not having proper office infrastructure at home. In addition to the surging internet charges, she will now have to bear the cost of an office chair to correct her posture.

Realising the increasing stress levels brought about by the new work-from-home (WFH) culture, Progressive Techies (PT), a combine of IT employees, recently organised an online counselling session for techies. “We are now planning to organise more such sessions frequently, considering the work pressure and the general sense of job uncertainty in the sector,” said Aneesh Panthalani, State president of PT.

Shreyas, another techie, said the separation between personal and work lives was gone, leaving many on the verge of depression. The general pace of work has slowed down as doubts cannot not be immediately clarified with managers who had to be reached over phone. “This effectively means the vanishing of the much anticipated weekends as they are used to meet deadlines,” said Mr. Shreyas. While Abhishek Jacob is happy with the flexible work hours from home, he is concerned about its impact on social life. “For many techies, colleagues formed part of their social circles and the present arrangement has deprived them of that,” he said.

To fill that vacuum, PT has organised a slew of activities to engage them. The latest is the mask challenge where participants have to post selfies wearing masks as part of encouraging their use.

“We are in the process of mobilising funds for the Care for Kerala campaign for the first-line treatment centres at the request of the collector,” Mr. Panthalani added.