When they were caught in the web of ‘travel history’

French tourist Desmazure Fleurine and her son Tao being escorted by the Kalamassery police on Monday.

KOCHI

17 March 2020 00:32 IST

Kalamassery police come to the rescue of French woman and child

Having been caught in the web of their ‘travel history’ which included a visit to Varkala, a 27-year-old French national and her three-year-old son, were caught in a catch-22 situation amidst the COVID-19 scare here.

Even worse, Desmazure Fleurine lost her wallet at the airport. It contained ₹7,500, her credit card and driving licence. But help came in the form of personnel attached to Kalamassery police station.

She and her son Tao had gone to Cochin International Airport to see off her mother. While returning, health officials screened her and sought her travel history. On hearing of Varkala, where a foreign national was diagnosed with COVID-19, they sent her to the Taluk Hospital at Aluva and from there to the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery.

Test results were negative and she was discharged, but she discovered that her wallet was missing. She and her son were cuddled on the hospital premises not knowing what to do, when someone informed the police that a foreigner was trying to ‘escape’ from the isolation ward.

“On coming to know of their situation, we purchased them food and informed their plight to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) at the airport,” Raghu P.S., Civil Police Officer attached to Kalamassery station, told The Hindu. His stint with the Tourism Police helped him in this regard. The officials there contacted the French Consulate in Puducherry, who in turn sent ₹7,500 by money transfer.

Another concern of Ms. Fleurine, a journalist, was that being foreigners, she and her son would be detained for screening wherever they travelled in India, he said.

The police personnel helped her out here too, since her itinerary included visits to many other places, including Rishikesh. They contacted the RMO, who in turn forwarded a certificate that she tested negative for COVID-19. They also escorted her to Ernakulam Junction railway station, from where she boarded a train to New Delhi.

She said goodbye after promising to publish her experience once she returns to France, said Mr. Raghu, who had won recognitions from the Union Home Ministry during his stint with the Tourism Police for reaching help to foreign tourists.

The Nedumbassery police are in the meantime on the lookout for Ms. Fleurine’s lost wallet.