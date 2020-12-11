When the first vote was ushered in with applause

KOCHI

11 December 2020 00:21 IST

Snags in machines test the patience of voters at many booths

Venugopal, a senior citizen in Mulavukad panchayat, was startled by a sudden round of applause that rang around St. Joseph LP School at Panambukad on Thursday at 9.35 a.m.

He was among a number of voters who had to wait for over an hour outside polling booth No. 1 in the school after the start of the voting was delayed by a snag in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

It soon emerged that the applause was a sarcastic gesture by a slew of voters when the first vote was cast over two-and-a-half hours after the voting was supposed to begin.

“We had to replace a control unit and three ballot units and the delay was caused by the time taken to bring it to the booth. Then the technical team had to set it and even run a mock poll before voting could be opened. Our efforts to revive the machines failed, thus making the replacement necessary,” said a senior polling official at the booth. By then, the queue had grown long and the voters had turned restive and started questioning the delay, throwing the social distancing norms out of the window in the process. Martin, a Congress agent, could be heard bemoaning the loss of crucial voting time.

Voting machines developed snags at various places in the coastal regions though they were largely rectified by the roving technical teams of the Election Commission without great delay though even that put off a small section of voters who left the booths.

In booth 1 in ward 7 of the Pallipuram panchayat, the voting machine developed a snag after eight voters had cast their votes while something similar occurred in booth 2 in ward 22 and in ward 23 voting got off to a delayed start owing to a technical snag.

In booth 1 in Edavanakkad Government UP School, the machine developed a snag after four voters had cast their votes whereas, in SKV LP School in Njarakkal, the machines developed problems intermittently. In a booth in ward 14 of Njarakkal panchayat, the machine had to be replaced.