When summer showers brought misery to a young student

14-year-old’s leg amputated after he was trapped under uprooted tree

Unexpected showers accompanied by gutsy winds lasting just a few minutes last week changed the life of 14-year-old Kathiravan, seemingly irrevocably.

Having left his home at Gandhi Nagar with his cousin Arun Pandy last Thursday, the Class 9 student of SRV High School in the city ended up at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, where he remains admitted with an amputated leg.

He had gone to meet another cousin Dinesh, who was playing football at the Ambedkar Stadium, when the sudden bout of summer rain sent the three of them scurrying for shelter under a giant tree near the stadium. Little did they know of the lurking danger when the strong wind uprooted the tree. Two of the youngsters were trapped beneath it.

Autorickshaw drivers and trade union workers who rushed to the scene could not manage to rescue Kathiravan. An earthmover had to be brought in before the fallen tree could be moved and the youngster was rushed to the General Hospital here, from where he was referred to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Doctors found the limb beyond recovery and it was amputated the day after.

“Meanwhile, he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and now remains admitted in the COVID-19 ward. With one limb lost and the other severely injured, his future seems imperilled. He hails from an impoverished family and we are in the process of mobilising funds to help him,” said Aravindakshan V.K., joint secretary of SRV Old Students’ Association.

Hailing from Virudhunagar near Madurai, Ponraj, Kathiravan’s father, migrated with his family to Kerala nearly five years ago. “He continues to be in the COVID-19 ward and it is not known when he will be discharged. He was very fond of football and athletics,” said Mr. Ponraj, struggling to sound calm.

Rani P.V., Maths teacher at the school, said Kathiravan was a calm youngster, who was proficient in Malayalam despite his Tamil origins. “He was very active in the Customs Cadet Corps and was a regular at the parades held on Saturdays,” said Ms. Rani who has been soliciting help from people for her student.