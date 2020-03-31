When society abroad showers themwith privileges as token of love

Sagitha Joseph, an anaesthesiologist, hardly ever received any appreciation for her work when she used to work at a private hospital in the city.

Then last year, Ms. Joseph, originally from Kakkanad, shifted to Belfast in Northern Ireland where she is now employed as specialist anaesthesiologist with a hospital under the Belfast Trust, which is affiliated to the public-funded healthcare system, the National Health Service.

“Here our work is much appreciated unlike back at home where no one bothered to do that and all credit went to the surgeon. And since the outbreak of Covid-19, the privileges showered on the medical and health workers have reached another level,” she said over phone from Belfast.

They are now given extra pay for the hours beyond the weekly hours they commit and even services like parking, which used to be a paid one before, is now free. Supermarkets replenish their stock and dedicate a full hour during Sundays for health and medical workers.

“People just flood us with snacks like sandwiches and pizzas daily as a token of their love while a store gives us limitless supplies of soaps, shampoos etc. We also enjoy special discounts at restaurants and fuel stations,” said Ms. Joseph overwhelmed by the care shown by society towards health and medical professionals.

Supply of PPE

When this was brought to the notice of a doctor back here, he said, on condition on anonymity, that while clanging utensils and clapping hands were a definite morale booster, authorities must ensure supply of adequate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and three-layered N-95 masks to medical workers serving on the front line against the pandemic.

“While the government is striving hard to check the epidemic from crossing to the next stage, they should simultaneously make arrangements for stocking enough PPE and N-95 masks so that the health system does not come crashing down if and when the epidemic sneaks into the next stage. Steps should be taken to channelise the supply of masks to the health professionals on a priority basis instead of making it available to the public through medical shops,” he said.

Quarantine

Joseph Chacko, president of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association, also insisted on the adequate supply of PPE. “Besides, a system should be implemented in hospitals so that at any given time a certain number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are going through a 10-day quarantine period reducing the risk of all of them exposing themselves to infection at the same time,” he said.

Insurance

Sujanapal Achuthan, secretary of United Nurses Association, said that while a country like India cannot afford to give the kind of privileges accorded to medical staff by advanced European countries, the insurance coverage of ₹50 lakh declared by the Centre as part of the lockdown package is a great confidence booster. “It is a reassurance to health workers that their families will be taken care of even if something were to happen to them. We all live for our families, don’t we,” he said.