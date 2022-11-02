When police officers turned good Samaritans

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 02, 2022 09:56 IST

When a man came to the Perumbavoor police station accompanied by his two toddlers on Tuesday, he seemed hysterical. The boys, aged one and two, were crying incessantly, and were evidently exhausted and malnourished. The police officers at the station fed them, carried them around, and even sung for them in an effort to stop their sobbing.

When the father and children had calmed down, the police started enquiring about their whereabouts. It emerged that the man’s wife had reportedly left him, and that he was struggling to take care of the children alone.

A probe revealed that they were residents within the limits of the Kodanad police station. Their home was found locked. The children were then handed over to the Kodanad police, who got them food and new clothes. The father was later shifted to Abhaya Bhavan at Koovappady and the children were moved to a boys’ home.

