When pets turn unwanted overnight

Several pedigree dogs found abandoned on city streets

Recently, the veterinarians attached to the Animal Birth Control for Dogs (ABCD) programme of the Kochi Corporation found two dachshunds and a pedigree dog among the strays brought in for sterilisation. They were among the countless such pet dogs being callously abandoned on the streets of the city.

“Those dogs were far from being terminally ill or old. One of them just had a mammary tumour in its nascent stage, which was removed during the course of the surgery, and both were given away in adoption. We keep receiving many such high pedigree dogs found abandoned for the flimsiest of reasons like a minor disease, simply because their owners cannot bother to spare time for them,” said Sonika Sathish, veterinary surgeon, ABCD.

The incident in which a dog was brutalised after being tied to the boot of a car and dragged along the road near Paravur on Friday has brought into focus the inhumane practice of abandonment of pets.

“The vet attending to the dog found older wounds all over its body, indicating that it might have been subjected to such cruelty even before and it was so poorly fed that its ribs were protruding,” said Krishnan T.J. of the Daya Animal Welfare Organisation, who tracked down the dog and took it home overnight.

He said having a dog was a commitment of 10 to 14 years and demanded as much care as a human child. The canine should be allowed to live its entire cycle and be given a decent burial when it eventually died rather than being dumped on the streets at the first sign of inconvenience, said Mr. Krishnan.

Sally Varma, senior campaigner, Humane Society International India, said cruelty to animals exposed a far more malignant issue. “A very thin line separates violent crimes against animals from that directed towards humans, exposing the dangers of not taking the former seriously and treating it as the concern of animal welfare activists alone,” said Ms. Varma. She said though Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act served as a deterrent, entailing even imprisonment, preventing such callous acts was a matter of compassion.

She ruled out setting up shelters for dogs towards the fag end of their lives since that was the time they longed more than ever to be with the family that they had known all along.

Some pockets in the city such as the Container Terminal Road with vast isolated stretches have emerged as a safe haven for those looking to clandestinely dump the pets they no longer wanted.

Akhil Babu, a youngster who was instrumental in alerting the police about the incident on Friday, said he had witnessed people driving away after dumping dogs along the isolated stretch near the Antony Parambithara bridge along the Thevara-Willingdon Island route.

“Domesticated pets hardly survive the streets and are often fatally knocked down by speeding vehicles. Some aggressive breeds also pose safety threats as they could attack passers-by,” said Mr. Krishnan.