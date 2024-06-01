When municipality’s efforts to find solution to waterlogging gave nightmare for 14 families

When Venkateshwaran C.G., an autorickshaw driver in Chathari ward of the Thripunithura municipality, had left for work on Friday morning, the road leading up to his home was intact.

But when he returned in the evening, the road was more or less missing and in its place was a trench. With even walking tricky, driving his autorickshaw across it was out of question. Left with no option, he had to park his vehicle at a house in the neighbourhood.

Around 14 families in the area are staring at disrupted mobility after the municipality’s attempt to resolve waterlogging in the area has turned a potential solution into a nightmare. Efforts to clean up and remove the block in an underlying pipe laid some 35 years ago to facilitate smooth discharge of water into a nearby canal by lifting it using an excavator resulted in its demolition.

T.A. Satyapal, former head of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and a resident of the area, said cleaning should have been done as part of the pre-monsoon works. “Worse still, now residents have been asked to raise resources for replacing the pipe and restore the road. However, the families have decided not to comply with that,” he said.

Salim Kumar, who runs a bakery at the Statue Junction in Thripunithura, had to park his vehicle somewhere else and scale a wall to get back to house on Friday evening. “It is a fact that waterlogging was a real issue. But before digging up the road, they should have removed the blocks along the northern side. Even if the pipe is replaced and the road is restored, it will take some time before it will be fit for normal use,” he said.

When contacted, Chathari ward councillor Rajee Anil said that municipal chairperson Rema Santhosh was in a better position to comment having visited the site on Saturday.

Ms. Santhosh said a solution would be found at the earliest by replacing the old pipe either with a duct or a bigger pipe after securing the permission of the Railways, which own the area where the work has to be carried out. “The existing pipe was way too small because of which water was remaining stagnant, leading to waterlogging and posing severe hardships to some six families in the area. Efforts to remove the old pipe using an excavator resulted in its demolition owing to its fragility,” she said.