When goals rained in for democracy against ‘fascism’

There has never been a more valuable goal than the one scored for the democracy’s victory against fascism was the overriding theme at a unique anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest organised here at the Maharaja’s College ground on Monday.

The programme titled ‘An offering with football against fascism’ organised jointly by the Kochi-based Collective Phase One, Kozhikode-based Streets of Calicut, and Maharaja’s College union had football at the heart of it.

The major highlights of the programme were two events – Shootout for democracy and dribble past fascism – which needed the participants to score past a goal keeper and defenders of fascism symbolised by mannequins in white shirts and khakhi shorts. Every goal scored was accompanied by shouts of ‘Azadi.’

“The need of the hour is for the fraternity to stand together and embrace solidarity and harmony against fascism. Football has this ability to unify people and bring them together,” said writer-director Muhsin Parari, one of the brains behind the protest.

The programme organised in protest against CAA, National Register of Citizens, National Population Register and fascism got under way with blindfolded penalty kicks for democracy with the captains of national and State blind football teams Falhan C.S. and Aneesh M.K. and former national footballer T.V. Seena among the spot kick takers.

“We plan to score 10,000 goals against fascism in the shootout for democracy and absolutely anyone from any age group can come and take a kick and get on that score sheet in defence of democracy,” said Maneef M., co-founder of Streets of Calicut.

The programme featured a football tournament participated by four college teams. Besides, there were friendly seven-a-side and five-a-side games for which numerous clubs, including women’s teams, and football enthusiasts from across the State signed up.

“We had encouraged fans of European football clubs to participate to give a global reach to the message,” said Mr. Parari.

Liyons Jos, a hardcore Manchester United fan who turned up with his family, said that there was no better tool than football to propagate the message against hatred and bigotry.

Music was also a key part of the event with noted singer-composer Shabaz Aman and band Shanka Tribe performing even as placards and posters bearing slogans against CAA and fascism marked out the venue.

Initially, the plan was to organise a 24-hour-long programme but was later restricted to an eight-hour-long one till midnight.

“There is no other way but to keep up the civilian defence in the public sphere and embrace all possible mediums for knowledge production and creation of public opinion against fascism,” said Mr. Parari.