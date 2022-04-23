When cotton candy spun Lourdusamy’s life around

Confectionery outlet turns a hit at Cooperative Expo in Kochi

Cotton candy maker Lourdusamy is one of the key attractions at the ongoing Cooperative Expo 2022 at Marine Drive in Kochi. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Cotton candy maker Lourdusamy is one of key attractions at the ongoing Cooperative Expo 2022 at Marine Drive here. Lourdusamy and his wife Lilly’s cotton candy and popcorn outlet in the spacious food court, which has been put up as part of the expo, is always crowded.

Lourdusamy, whose life is a failure to success story over a period of 42 years, says cotton candy from his store has been widely appreciated because of the quality it offered. The raw materials are chosen carefully and processed with great care, he says.

He arrived in Kochi more than four decades ago to seek out a living and joined the canteen at a famous theatre complex in the city. However, the canteen was later closed, throwing him into the street.

He was not the one to sit idle. He ventured out on his own to launch a canteen nearby with the help of a partner. But the rising rentals saw his partner quit, which forced Lourdusamy to abandon the project, rendering him virtually homeless and without a means of income.

It was at this juncture that he hit upon the idea of making cotton candy and selling it. He began the venture in 2003 in front of a theatre complex in the city, and those who tasted the candy came back to buy it again. Lourdusamy’s wife Lilly then suggested that they also start selling popcorn, which too turned out to be a success.

Lourdusamy says he has popcorn machines at home and prepares masala for popcorn at home to ensure the quality of the product. Both cotton candy and popcorn from him turned so popular that he began getting invitations from organisers of marriages and get-togethers for live candy-making. Soon, he became a regular feature at public fairs and festivals at churches and temples.

Lourdusamy says his dairy is full and his candy-making skills have been booked up to May 10. From Kochi, he will travel to a fair in Thiruvananthapuram.

He says he cannot think of any other business now. His elder son completed MBA and has landed himself a job, while the younger one is completing his course in operation theatre technology. Lourdusamy has a permanent residence at Kothamangalam, where he recently built a home availing bank loan.