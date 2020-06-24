When an old meme sprang back to life

24 June 2020 19:28 IST

In an era of meme-a-second, for an old meme to spring back into life all of a sudden, and even going viral, when a fitting context evolves is not such a rarity.

But the credit for the witticism behind that pun getting credited to someone without even his own knowledge definitely is.

Vivek Poduval, a young avid Twitterati from Kakkanad, found himself heralded as the new celebrated punster in the social media as he woke up the other day. He realised, much to his surprise, that a tweet he had posted way back in September 2018 had suddenly assumed a life of its own.

Advertising

Advertising

Back then, when the fuel price kept climbing to everyone’s discomfort, he had tweeted in Malayalam that if the price breached the ₹100-mark, everyone should step on to the road and raise their helmets the way batsmen raise their helmets on hitting a century in cricket.

He came to know it when a friend forwarded him a meme weaved around his old tweet with the credit attributed to him. “The fact is that it is not even my creation but I simply tweeted a WhatsApp forward I received two years back. Someone obviously dug up that old tweet of mine which is not surprising, considering the current rising fuel price. But to get credit for that feels very odd,” said Vivek who enjoys quite a few followers on Twitter.

But the tale behinds its origin seems to have made little difference as the tweet and the memes based on it went viral in multiple social media platforms with the fuel price being on an upward spiral for days now.

“It probably started with a post on the Instagram account mallu_tweets, which posts witty stuff in Malayalam on the social media,” said Vivek. Posted a few days ago, it had since then received over 2,500 likes.

The tweet also found its way to more Instagram accounts, not to mention its wide circulation through WhatsApp.