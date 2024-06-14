When a tragedy reduced identities to set of numbers

Scenes at Cochin International Airport Limited where the mortal remains of victims of the Kuwait inferno were flown into on June 14 (Friday) seemed to drive home the message that life could be so fickle that in the end one’s whole identity could be reduced to a set of numbers.

Hours before the special aircraft of the Indian Airforce, C-130J Hercules, touched down at the tarmac, 16 tables of same size and identically decorated with white flannels bearing numbers 1 to 31 were arranged in the reception area of the import cargo terminal. Except the last table, each table was assigned two halves an given two numbers each.

Soon, 31 printouts bearing the images of the victims, their names and addresses were pinned to the respective halves. As most bodies were badly burnt, a combination of those numbers with passport and the Kuwaiti civil ID numbers proved crucial in identifying the victims.

As the arrival of the flight approached, the police formed a cordon-off area around the tables. Then as the information emerged that the flight had landed at 10:29 a.m. police formed a human chain clearing the corridor leading to the reception area. Even the relatives who had come to receive the bodies and media persons were asked to step back behind the cordon-off area

As white jasmine wreaths were brought in, there was an expectation that the bodies would arrive soon. However, there was a delay as Customs, immigration, and airport health authorities completed the formalities for the 45 bodies.

For the relatives waiting at the airport, each passing minute was a stab at their heart with the pain reflecting on their grief-stricken faces. As if to break that uncomfortable air, a cop took to the public announcement system to inform that the victims would be given a guard of honour.

Around 11:27 a.m. news came in that the processing of 10 bodies had been completed. Finally, there was activity in the import cargo area and chairs scraped in anticipation.

The first body was brought out at 11:43 a.m. and was placed on the table numbered 1 bearing the image of Arun Babu from Panacode in Thiruvananthapuram. The remaining bodies followed, ending with Vijayakumar Prasanna from Kalaburagi in Karnataka whose name was 31st on the list.

Once the political leadership led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh paid their last respects, the police accorded the victims a guard of honour.

It was all over by 12:15 p.m., and the bodies were handed over to relatives. The police helped them move the bodies to the ambulances, which then left for respective destinations across the State and Tamil Nadu with police escorts.