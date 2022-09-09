When a robot turned up to receive a bank loan

Start-up, seeking loan to produce more robots, sends the product to collect sanction order

Start-up, seeking loan to produce more robots, sends the product to collect sanction order

Not everyday does a robot turn up to receive a bank loan. So, when Asimov Robotics, a Maker Village-based startup, deployed its advanced robot Sayabot for the purpose, it created quite a stir. Federal Bank managing director and CEO Shyam Srinivasan handed over the loan sanction order for ₹1 crore to the humanoid Sayabot recently.

Since the pandemic, Asimov Robotics had to opt for an emergency working capital after it was bombarded with orders for Sayabot from various sectors across the country. “Since we were seeking the loan for the manufacturing and sales of Sayabot we thought it fitting to deploy the product itself for the purpose. We now have orders worth ₹2 crore during the first quarter of the ongoing financial year alone, of which we have already delivered two,” said T. Jayakrishnan, founder and CEO of Asimov Robotics.

Work during pandemic

Since its inception in 2017, Sayabot has evolved, packing added features with the latest being version 4.0. A scaled-down version of the robot christened KARMI-Bot was deployed at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, during the height of the pandemic in April 2020. It was deployed at the hospital isolation ward and was tasked with activities such as dispensing food and medicines and collection of trash left behind by patients to initiating video calls between doctor and patients. The goal was to limit the interaction between patients and health workers, thus minimising the use of personal protective equipment, which was in short supply at the time.

“We follow our mantra ‘Digital at Fore, Human at Core’ as our lifeline. As a socially responsible and digitally empowered corporate, we have been supporting firms to convert their finest ideas into reality which would ultimately benefit society at large,” said Mr. Srinivasan.

From various sectors

Mr. Jayakrishnan said that the demand for Sayabot now comes from various sectors and it is deployed for multifarious activities, including front office management, interaction with visitors, registration through QR Code scanning, collection of feedback, tour of facilities, and introduction of products. Discussions are underway for potential orders from the Middle East under the white labelling arrangement.

“We decided to take a bank loan towards working capital to keep ready a few Sayabots. Parts are manufactured locally, including at the Super Fablab of Kerala Startup Mission, before they are assembled and installed with the software into finished products,” said Mr. Jayakrishnan.