When a ‘patriotic’ thief turned contrite

Patriotic fervour found its unlikeliest votary in an intruder who turned remorseful when he realised that the house he broke into was that of a retired Army officer.

The incident took place in the house of a retired Colonel at Thiruvankulam near Thripunithura in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Hill Palace police.

The house, which had been remaining closed for more than two months as the family was reportedly away in Bahrain, was broken into using an iron rod, which the trespasser procured from the compound of the house itself and which the police later recovered.

The burglar went rummaging through the rooms when he probably come across the military cap of the house owner, suddenly turning him patriotic and remorseful. That was reflected in a flurry of handwritten messages in a confessional tone that he left on a wall inside, invoking nothing less than the seventh commandment from the Bible, which states, “Thou shalt not steal”.

“I violated the seventh commandment in the Bible. But then, you will be there before me (in the journey) to hell,” he wrote quite inexplicably.

His love for the Army found expression in another scribbling that read: “I realised that this was the house of a soldier only in the last minute when I saw the cap. Had I known it earlier, I would never have broken into the house. Please forgive me”.

He was even candid enough to sum up the things, negligible considering the risk taken, he had stolen, which included a pair of dress, a little alcohol and ₹1,500.

It is, however, not clear whether he turned into confessional mode after taking a few drinks!

The police said that he had probably broken into a few shops in the building opposite the home, an admission of which was also scribbled on the wall.

“A bag and a few documents (have been left behind in the home). Return it to the tyre shop to which it belongs,” it read.