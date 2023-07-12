ADVERTISEMENT

When a panchayat in Kerala rediscovers its heritage of Pokkali cultivation

July 12, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Initiatives like ‘Organic Theatre’ are under way to make Kottuvally grama panchayat in Ernakulam a heritage site for the Pokkali variety of rice.

Efforts are on to develop Kottuvally grama panchayat in Ernakulam as a heritage site for the Pokkali variety of rice, grown in some coastal districts of the State.

The initiative had a ‘dramatic’ start here recently with the inauguration of the ‘Organic Theatre’ under the aegis of Viva Cultural Organisation, Thiruvananthapuram. The objective is to take the message of Pokkali heritage to people in the present context.

The focus of the play, tinged with hues of earth, is on creating a heritage space for a rice variety that has found international fame despite facing a plethora of problems. The first performance was that of ‘Kadamabanattam’, said the organisers. The marriage of theatre and agriculture would effectively take the message forward, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Costly labour, preference for shrimp culture loom over Pokkali’s future

The heritage village programme for Pokkali rice will go hand in hand with the project announced by the Ernakulam District Panchayat recently to develop a heritage museum for the rice variety in Kottuvally, which is considered one of the earlier hubs of Pokkali rice cultivation.

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas said that ₹10 lakh had been allocated to begin the preliminary work for the Pokkali heritage museum in Kottuvally agricultural office. The museum will explain to the visitors history of the rice variety and the methods of cultivation and the role it played in food production in the past.

As part of its efforts to encourage more Pokkali farming, the district panchayat has decided to procure Pokkali rice produced during the last season, to make value-added products and market them at district level-forums.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

agriculture

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US