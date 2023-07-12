HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

When a panchayat in Kerala rediscovers its heritage of Pokkali cultivation

July 12, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Initiatives like ‘Organic Theatre’ are under way to make Kottuvally grama panchayat in Ernakulam a heritage site for the Pokkali variety of rice.

Initiatives like ‘Organic Theatre’ are under way to make Kottuvally grama panchayat in Ernakulam a heritage site for the Pokkali variety of rice.

Efforts are on to develop Kottuvally grama panchayat in Ernakulam as a heritage site for the Pokkali variety of rice, grown in some coastal districts of the State.

The initiative had a ‘dramatic’ start here recently with the inauguration of the ‘Organic Theatre’ under the aegis of Viva Cultural Organisation, Thiruvananthapuram. The objective is to take the message of Pokkali heritage to people in the present context.

The focus of the play, tinged with hues of earth, is on creating a heritage space for a rice variety that has found international fame despite facing a plethora of problems. The first performance was that of ‘Kadamabanattam’, said the organisers. The marriage of theatre and agriculture would effectively take the message forward, they added.

ALSO READ
Costly labour, preference for shrimp culture loom over Pokkali’s future

The heritage village programme for Pokkali rice will go hand in hand with the project announced by the Ernakulam District Panchayat recently to develop a heritage museum for the rice variety in Kottuvally, which is considered one of the earlier hubs of Pokkali rice cultivation.

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas said that ₹10 lakh had been allocated to begin the preliminary work for the Pokkali heritage museum in Kottuvally agricultural office. The museum will explain to the visitors history of the rice variety and the methods of cultivation and the role it played in food production in the past.

As part of its efforts to encourage more Pokkali farming, the district panchayat has decided to procure Pokkali rice produced during the last season, to make value-added products and market them at district level-forums.

Related Topics

agriculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.