When a movie script plays out in real life

March 10, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - KOCHI

When he heard the news about the fire breakout at Brahmapuram plant, film director Anil Thomas had an eerie feeling.

For, his new film features, among other things, the plant and a fire that breaks out there. Only three days prior to the latest fire breakout, he had planned to sneak into the plant in a lorry carrying waste to shoot some real footage of the facility for the movie.

He had pulled some strings to make it possible since an official permission was not forthcoming. But the plan fell through in the last minute as the ones volunteered to arrange it backed out citing heavy security cover for the plant.

“It almost feels like my script is getting played out in real life since my film also features a fire that broke out at the plant in 2012, which, though it lasted for a few days, wasn’t as intense as the latest one. In the film, the fire is portrayed as a deliberate act,” said Mr. Thomas.

The shooting of the film, titled “Ithuvare” starring Kalabhavan Shajon, is nearing completion. It looks at the inception of the Brahmapuram plant during the period between 2007 and 2012, the plight of the families evicted for it, and the pollution it engenders. The film is narrated from the perspective of Shajon’s protagonist living across the waterbody separating his home from the plant and who loses his wife to pollution caused by the plant.

“The plot has been with me ever since I moved to Vyttila in 2016. I have spoked extensively with people about the pollution caused by the plant and how the waterbody [Kadamprayar], which was once a major source of fresh water has been rendered waste. In fact, one of my friends moved out of his apartment near Rajagiri soon after which his wife who was asthmatic owing to pollution could stop her medicines,” said Mr. Thomas.

He had started working on the script in 2020. The film is likely to be released later this year.