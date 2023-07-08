When 57 classrooms in a school turn into 57 books on a single day

July 08, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Fifty-seven classrooms turning into as many books on a single day may read like a book on an abstract concept.

The SNDP Higher Secondary School in Udayamperoor along the suburbs of the Kochi city, however, is confident of pulling it off on the strength of its students’ power of imagination. The concept remains part of a creative programme, inventively named ‘One Classroom Turns into a Book’, which was launched by the school last month to mark reading week celebrations.

“Initially, thoughts revolved around ways to draw students to reading before it metamorphosed into such a programme. After all, each book evokes different emotions and visuals in each reader. So, why not leave it to the power of imagination of our students and then letting them express it in their own creative ways,” said Smitha Karun, a Malayalam teacher who came up with the concept.

Already, 57 books of various genres have been selected and assigned to each class by the teachers. A publisher then delivered enough copies at the school for the students willing to buy them.

However, there was no compulsion to buy them. Instead, the available copies are being circulated among the students in each classroom. Teachers are closely following up the progress of the programme by motivating students to read the book assigned to their classroom. Ms. Karun, for instance, gifted a chocolate to the first student who completed the book and that was inspiration enough for others.

It is almost a month since the programme was launched. The school is now about to dedicate a day later this month for students to creatively express what each of them has imbibed from the book in their respective classrooms in the presence of teachers and parents.

“We haven’t tried to straitjacket the creativity of students or restrain them in any manner. They could express the spirit of the book in whatever manner they deem fit. It could be in the form of a roleplay, story, poem or even a soliloquy,” said K.P. Vinod Kumar, school principal.

Incidentally, the school with 3,500 students, mostly from the economically and socially backward sections, topped the list in the district in terms of the number of students with A+ in all subjects in the SSLC and higher secondary exams this year.

