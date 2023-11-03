When 14 classrooms turned into 14 districts on Kerala Foundation Day

November 03, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Fourteen classrooms at SNDP Higher Secondary School at Udayamperoor near here were literally transformed into 14 districts of Kerala as the school observed the Kerala Foundation Day earlier this week in a unique manner.

Students and teachers of the upper primary section put up a virtual show and competed with one another in decking up their classrooms according to the theme of their respective districts.

“The participation of students and teachers was overwhelming, and the programme went beyond our expectations. We had given them just a brief asking them to convert their classrooms into representations of 14 districts of Kerala by showcasing their history, art forms, historical figures, rivers, tourism destinations, industry, and agri crops. They truly excelled in executing the idea and turned their classrooms into repositories of information relating to each district,” said Smitha Karun, a faculty member of the school.

A miniature replica of the Idukki dam held centre stage in the class that was transformed into Idukki district. The landing of Vasco Da Gama was among the exhibits in the classroom for Kozhikode, while the Silent Valley rain forest and tribal hamlets found their place in the classroom dedicated to Palakkad district.

A youngster dressed up as the renowned late poet Vayalar Ramavarma was the highlight in the classroom for Alappuzha while another had a makeover as writer Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai. In the classroom showcasing the capital city, students put up a map of Thiruvananthapuram and marked out all important places in the district. The classroom for Kozhikode, the teacher, who incidentally, from that district, ensured that the peculiar linguistic accent of the area found prominence.

School headmistress M.P. Natasha, teachers Sandhyamol R., Maya, T. Sarju, and Ajesh K.P. led the programme.