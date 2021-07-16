Wheelchair to light up life of father-daughter duo

KOCHI

16 July 2021 00:13 IST

Assistive devices to be distributed to differently abled under Social Justice Dept. scheme

The world will now be a changed one for 39-year-old Lijesh and his little daughter Nova from Choondy.

Little Nova will be able to see the world sitting on the lap of his father thanks to an electric wheelchair he is set to receive on Friday under the Social Justice Department’s scheme for distributing assistive devices to the differently abled.

Mayor M. Anilkumar will inaugurate the programme under which five electric wheelchairs and three specially-designed wheelchairs will be distributed to the cerebral palsy-inflicted at the old age home at Thevara.

Lijesh has been rendered immobile and fated to live a boxed life inside the four walls for the last 38 years after an injection taken at the age of one-and-a-half years had gone awry. His wife and mother could hardly wait to see the father-daughter duo moving around on the wheelchair. “They have been my pillars of support without which I would not have been able to survive the rigours of this locked-up life,” said Lijesh.

Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya will preside over the function. Development standing committee chairman Reneesh P.R., welfare standing committee chairman Sheeba Lal, District Social Justice Officer Subair K.K, Probation Officer V.A. Shamnad, old age home superintendent Sajeev A., and senior superintendent Smith M.V. will be present at the function.