Wheelchair-bound teenager to watch his icon Messi live

Anirudh K.V.

Anirudh K.V., a 12-year-old from Kalamassery, has always defied the odds and dared to dream. Not even congenital cerebral palsy that restricted him to the wheelchair could stop him.

In fact, he had defied the medical diagnosis at the age of one when his parents were told that their only son would never speak or move and would forever be reduced to a vegetative state.

One of his biggest dreams will come true later this month when he will be among the thousands of fans to cheer for Argentina led by his icon Lionel Messi at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Anirudh, a Standard 7 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kalamassery, had shared his dream of watching the Qatar World Cup some time ago, and the former students of his father Gopakumar Kolangat took it as a mission. “I had taught at the DC School of Management and Technology at Vagamon for a few years. Since it was a residential campus, the students were very close to my family as well. Knowing about Anirudh’s wish, the MBA students of the 2012-14 batch funded the air fare running into lakhs,” said Mr. Kolangat.

Lijo Titus, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, volunteered to arrange for the accommodation and booked tickets for three matches.

“I hope that our Qatar adventure serves as an inspiration for parents of similarly afflicted children. Often such parents never take their children anywhere, and that stagnates their growth further. Instead, they should be taken everywhere possible opening up their minds to the world around,” said Mr. Kolangat who frequently takes his son around.

Ever since cable connection was restored at his home when he was past four years, Anirudh has been a sports buff following various sports and players closely. He turned an avid reader of sports biographies as well ever since he took to reading to overcome the boredom of the pandemic-induced lockdown. Since then, Anirudh has read more than 100 books.

Anirudh’s list of dreams is quite simple — he wants to read a lot, watch maximum number of games, travel around the world, meet new people, and create a YouTube channel. Mr. Kolangat and wife Dhanya K.V. have forgone full-time jobs to help their son fulfil his dreams.

The family’s trip to Qatar on November 22 will, hopefully, mark the beginning of a journey in pursuit of all those dreams.