WhatsApp-based traffic complaint system gaining popularity in Kochi

690 complaints on violations received so far this year

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 06, 2022 21:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The new WhatsApp-based system introduced earlier this year to report traffic-related problems and violations within the city limits is gradually gaining traction

So far, 690 complaints have been received through the system introduced on January 28. Out of this, 22 were not related to traffic and all the rest have been attended.

“As of now, we are receiving 15 to 18 complaints or alerts through the system. Public can send in photos and videos as well under the system, which is being managed by Traffic West,” said Rijo P. Joseph, Assistant Commissioner, Traffic East.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Complaints about traffic violations within the Kochi city limits are dealt with within seven minutes and other types of complaints are sent to the stations concerned. The system has been designed in such a way that it helps find a permanent solution to traffic problems in Kochi city by utilising the services of the public.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Traffic violations of all kinds, including obstructive parking, zebra line violation, footpath parking, and rash driving can be reported over the WhatsApp no 6238100100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
traffic

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app