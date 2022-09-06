WhatsApp-based traffic complaint system gaining popularity in Kochi

690 complaints on violations received so far this year

690 complaints on violations received so far this year

The new WhatsApp-based system introduced earlier this year to report traffic-related problems and violations within the city limits is gradually gaining traction

So far, 690 complaints have been received through the system introduced on January 28. Out of this, 22 were not related to traffic and all the rest have been attended.

“As of now, we are receiving 15 to 18 complaints or alerts through the system. Public can send in photos and videos as well under the system, which is being managed by Traffic West,” said Rijo P. Joseph, Assistant Commissioner, Traffic East.

Complaints about traffic violations within the Kochi city limits are dealt with within seven minutes and other types of complaints are sent to the stations concerned. The system has been designed in such a way that it helps find a permanent solution to traffic problems in Kochi city by utilising the services of the public.

Traffic violations of all kinds, including obstructive parking, zebra line violation, footpath parking, and rash driving can be reported over the WhatsApp no 6238100100.