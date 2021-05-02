What should be done when COVID worsens?

People in isolation advised to keep emergency contact numbers at hand

On what is to be done when COVID symptoms worsen or oxygen saturation levels fall, health officials said people in isolation at home are to keep at hand the contact numbers of the junior public health nurse (JPHN), ASHA worker, Junior Health Inspector, nurse or medical officer at the local primary health centre. They are to be informed of the patient’s condition. If unable to contact local health staff, the district control room can be contacted on 0484-2368702/2368802/2368902.

If shifting is necessary, local health staff will ensure the closest available ambulance, or a vehicle arranged by the local body will be dispatched to transport the patient to the nearest ‘stabilisation centre’.

Taluk hospitals and second-line treatment centres are equipped with such emergency centres, where the patient’s vitals will be taken, and oxygen or medication will be administered as necessary. If the patient is to be shifted to a tertiary care facility, an ambulance will be arranged from the stabilisation centre. Till a bed is found and allotted for admission at a tertiary care facility, the patient will remain at the stabilisation centre. A bed is allocated (regular beds, ICUs, high dependency units, ventilators) at a suitable facility depending on the patient’s needs as assessed by doctors at the stabilisation centre.

In an effort to decentralise the shifting system, taluk-level control rooms have been set up for medical officers to coordinate shifting of patients. The taluk-level centres allocate beds at domiciliary care centres and first-line treatment centres, while the centralised system for the district focuses on tertiary care facilities at government and private hospitals

Helplines

District COVID control room: 0484-2368702/2368802/2368902

Vaccination helpline: 9072303861