West Kochi residents peeved at prolonged containment zone status

‘Officials misleading media by depicting the region as dangerously infected’

Resentment is brewing among residents of West Kochi, as the region continues to be a containment zone, with the ensuing curbs on movement of people, and shops selling essential commodities being directed to down shutters by noon every day.

The worst affected is Fort Kochi, the State’s heritage tourism hub, where even the famed walkway that overlooks the beach and Chinese nets has been out of bounds for visitors for over a month. The Fort Cochin Tourism and Heritage Preservation Council, an NGO, had recently written to Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, alleging that certain officials engaged in COVID-19 healthcare had been misleading national and international news media from June onwards, by depicting Fort Kochi as a region having numerous COVID-19 cases.

“Fort Kochi is known the world over as a heritage zone. Misleading information provided by a section of healthcare officials is causing irreparable loss and damage to the tourist locale’s image. The whole of West Kochi has a total of 28 wards of the Kochi Corporation. Until recently, there was not a single COVID-19 positive case in Ward 1, which has a bulk of heritage tourist locales. There were just a couple of cases in wards 2 and 27, better known as Earaveli and Mullavallapu, in the vicinity. We were surprised when it was reported in newspapers and other media that the entire Fort Kochi is dangerously infected and hence declared a containment zone. The names of wards in West Kochi where residents tested positive were not mentioned. Moreover, the entire area was made into an overstretched containment zone,” said K.P. Simpson, president of the council.

This resulted in almost all streets starting from Thopumpady to different parts of Fort Kochi being blocked with barricades. This will further cripple the economy of the entire West Kochi. Declaring micro containment zones is an effective alternative, Mr. Simpson suggested.

Antony Kureethara, former councillor who represented Ward 1 in Fort Kochi, said the proliferation of containment zones had resulted in even the few shops that open being forced to down shutters by 1 p.m. “There is inordinate delay in relaxing containment zone curbs even after 14 days. This delay often results in quarrel between the public and the police, with a few lakh people in the region not able to travel between almost all the 28 wards,” he said.

Santosh Tom, who owns a heritage homestay in Fort Kochi, said the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (HATS) had written to the Kerala Tourism, denouncing the frequent references to the tourism locale as a containment zone where curfew is in place. “This will drive away tourists who are keen to visit Fort Kochi, often mentioned as a must-visit locale, once the pandemic wanes away. Much damage has already been done, as films portray nearby heritage locale Mattancherry as a haven for Kochi’s underworld,” he said.

In the meantime, the district administration has said the police and health personnel are engaged in analysing the situation in containment zones, so that the affected areas can be declared as micro containment zones.