West Kochi sees a spike in COVID-19 cases again

04 August 2020 23:13 IST

135 persons test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in district on Tuesday

A total of 135 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday.

At least 32 persons tested positive from the Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Palluruthy areas on Tuesday. Two first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) will begin functioning in West Kochi, one each in Mattancherry and Palluruthy, District Collector S. Suhas said.

Considering people living in close proximity in the area, around 600 beds as institutional quarantine facilities will be provided by the Kochi Corporation. Over 700 tests were conducted, out of which 116 persons have tested positive so far, he said. Three testing squads will be deployed in the area.

Advertising

Advertising

More positive cases are expected from divisions 1 to 28 of the corporation, and it will continue to remain a highly sensitive area with strict regulations, V.S. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Agriculture, said at a press briefing.

Four health workers have tested positive — two ASHA workers from Eloor, a health worker at a private hospital in Paravur and another health worker who is a native of Alappuzha. Two Navy personnel have been infected.

From Thrikkakara, 10 persons have been infected, while only one positive case was reported from Chellanam. Wards 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, and 20 in Chellanam are likely to be released from containment zone status as part of the gradual easing of restrictions, the Minister said.

Other positive cases were reported from Koothattukulam, Vadakkekara, Thuravoor, Choornikkara, Edappally, Kadungaloor, Maradu, and Keezhmad.

A 61-year-old from Kadungalloor and a 39-year-old from Panangad have tested positive after their death earlier, a press release said.

Seven persons who arrived from outside the State have tested positive. A total of 48 persons tested negative on Tuesday.

At Karunalayam in Thrikkakara where 51 people had been infected 10 days ago, 49 have tested negative, offering some relief, the Collector said.

The number of patients receiving treatment for the disease stands at 1,036.

Around 160 beds will be readied at the CIAL Convention Centre FLTC for critically-ill patients.