WEN Carnival in Kochi on May 20, 21

May 02, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium premises here will play host to WEN Carnival, a non-profit event hosted by women entrepreneurs, on May 20 and 21.

Women Entrepreneurs Network (WEN) is a non-profit organisation that grew manifold since its formation in 2017 and now has 850 members from across Kerala who are into an array of businesses, said Sheila Kochouseph, a co-founder. “The networking that ensued helped market our products and services. What was conceived as an exhibition has now attained the dimension of a fun-filled carnival,” she added.

There will be 118 stalls at the AC venue, selling an array of items from pottery and handicraft items to home-cooked food, electronic items, and jewellery. Attention would be given to family members, including grandparents, being able to enjoy their time together, said Asha Suresh, president of WEN.

A total of 18 among the stalls will be specially curated ones, where eatables and other items made by differently abled children and others will be showcased, said Diwia Thomas, another entrepreneur. “They will include handmade paper making and craftsmen making curios from coconut fronds. There will also be workshops for parents and children, fashion shows and flower arrangement,” she added.

Pushpy Murikkan and Laila Sudheesh too were among those who were present.

