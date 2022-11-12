Well-thought-out decision expected from Governor on ordinance to remove Chancellor of varsities, says Rajeeve

ADVERTISEMENT

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said in Kochi on Saturday that he expected Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to take a well-thought-out decision on the ordinance to remove the Chancellor of State universities.

He said he did not trust that a person occupying a Constitutional position would say that he would either send the ordinance, which had not reached the Raj Bhavan, according to media reports, to the President or not sign it. The Minister said he also believed that a person occupying a Constitutional position would not act in a biased manner.

It is the Governor who issues the ordinance. It is the State Cabinet that prepares it. Since it will affect several universities, the ordinance will be well-thought-out before being sent to the Raj Bhavan. There is an impediment in issuing an ordinance when Parliament has passed the Bill and it is before the President. There is no such impediment in this case. The State legislature had not passed the Bill on the subject, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

An ordinance ceases to be one when the Assembly meets. The ordinance, at whatever stage it is, will stand cancelled once the Assembly meets, and there is no Constitutional hurdle to the Assembly passing a law.

The Minister said there was no relevance to the question whether the meeting of the legislature would be put off. The Constitution is specific on the roles of the Governor and the legislature, he added.