Week-long vigilance awareness programme concludes in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 05, 2022 20:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court Judge C.S. Dias has pledged all support to the e-court system to be introduced in January and commended the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) for proposing it.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the valedictory function of the week-long vigilance awareness programme organised by the VACB across the State. He inaugurated the event in a symbolic function of snapping the chain of corruption and replacing it with one of honesty and service.

Earlier, Justice Dias flagged off a motorcycle rally as part of an awareness campaign against corruption near IMA Hall. Around 50 riders participated in the rally that did a tour of the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The VACB organised a slew of programmes with the participation of educational institutions, government offices, and residents’ associations as part of its corruption-free Kerala campaign with public support. Apart from motorcycle rallies and marathons, a play titled Civil Death, directed and enacted by VACB officials, was also staged in various places.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Judge Dias felicitated 19 VACB officials with the Badge of Honour for their commendable service last year. VACB Director Manoj Abraham and IGP H. Venkatesh were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app