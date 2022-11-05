Week-long vigilance awareness programme concludes in Kochi

Kerala High Court Judge C.S. Dias has pledged all support to the e-court system to be introduced in January and commended the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) for proposing it.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the valedictory function of the week-long vigilance awareness programme organised by the VACB across the State. He inaugurated the event in a symbolic function of snapping the chain of corruption and replacing it with one of honesty and service.

Earlier, Justice Dias flagged off a motorcycle rally as part of an awareness campaign against corruption near IMA Hall. Around 50 riders participated in the rally that did a tour of the city.

The VACB organised a slew of programmes with the participation of educational institutions, government offices, and residents’ associations as part of its corruption-free Kerala campaign with public support. Apart from motorcycle rallies and marathons, a play titled Civil Death, directed and enacted by VACB officials, was also staged in various places.

Judge Dias felicitated 19 VACB officials with the Badge of Honour for their commendable service last year. VACB Director Manoj Abraham and IGP H. Venkatesh were present.