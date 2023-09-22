Week after woman’s death, Maradu police track down accused in hit-and-run case

September 22, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Maradu police have tracked down the accused in a hit-and-run case in which an elderly woman was fatally knocked down earlier this month.

Sharada, 83, of Maradu, was knocked down by an unidentified speeding vehicle near Nucleus Mall when she was on her way to the temple on September 14 at 5 a.m.

After nearly a week-long investigation, the Maradu police on Thursday nabbed the accused identified as Manoj, 56, an autorickshaw driver who turned out to be the neighbour of the deceased. He was produced before court and remanded. He was booked under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman, who was found injured on the road, was rushed to hospital by the police. She was initially taken to the Ernakulam General Hospital and later to the Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, before she succumbed to her injuries.

The seven-member investigation team examined the footage from around 150 CCTV cameras in the area before zeroing in on the autorickshaw that knocked the woman down and sped away without stopping.

It was during custodial interrogation that it emerged that the accused was a resident in the woman’s neighbourhood and she had travelled in his autorickshaw several times. It also emerged that the accused returned to the site nearly 20 minutes after the incident when the woman was still lying on the road bleeding, said the police.