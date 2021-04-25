Wedding organisers arrested on charge of COVID protocol violation

The function was held at a church in containment zone

Church officials and relatives of a couple whose wedding was held on Sunday in violation of norms at a church in a containment zone at Vadakkekara in the city suburbs were arrested under the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2021 and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Vadakkekara police on Sunday registered a case after over 100 persons attended the wedding at the church as opposed to the condition that only 20 persons could attend such functions in containment zones. The Ernakulam Rural police said strict action would be initiated against those who organise such events in violation of the pandemic protocol and without registering them on the COVID e-jagrtha portal.

The rural police on Sunday registered 160 cases for violation of weekend curbs and arrested 40 persons. A total of 2,250 persons were pulled up for not wearing mask and 2,035 for not maintaining physical distancing.

The rural police have warned of invoking Sections 51 and 58 of the Disaster Management Act against those violating norms.

The Kochi City police, in the meantime, conducted aerial surveillance using drones at Marine Drive, Kaloor, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, and Thripunithura to keep tab of rule violators. Fine was imposed on over 1,100 persons for not maintaining physical distancing, failure to wear mask, and for not ensuring the COVID-19 protocol at shops. A total of 76 cases were registered.

The police have sought better cooperation from city residents and visitors.

Senior officials, including District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik and Kochi City DCP Aishwarya Dongre, were on the field to conduct inspections on Sunday.