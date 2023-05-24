ADVERTISEMENT

Webinivesam second edition released

May 24, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Writer S. Hareesh and filmmaker Amal Neerad along with Rammohan Paliyath releasing Webinivesam in Kochi on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The second edition of Webinivesam, a compilation of articles written by poet-writer Rammohan Paliyath in his popular weekly column with the same name, was released jointly by writer S. Hareesh and filmmaker Amal Neerad at an event at Mathrubhumi Books here on Tuesday.  

Webinivesam, as the name suggests, is about the world of Internet and how it has changed and is changing by the minute everything about the world of real people. Mr. Hareesh recalled the time when he unsuccessfully dabbled in mobile phone sales and said he was a late entrant into the world of this modern technology, while the present generation remained digital natives. He spoke of how the column, which tackles the happenings in cyber space using the knowledge and wisdom acquired by the columnist over the past five decades of his life, had pulled readers to it.

N.E. Sudheer likened its style to the way M.P. Narayana Pillai commented on the social issues of his day. Writer Rathi Menon wondered how the columnist managed to come up with funny, relatable expressions and phrases, besides peppering the columns with insightful commentary. 

