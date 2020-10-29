Webinar on opportunities in food processing

Kochi

29 October 2020 23:59 IST

Agri-Business Incubator, Kerala Agricultural University, in association with RKVY RAFTAAR Project, ICAR NAHEP CAAST scheme, and Subhiksha Keralam Project, is organising a webinar on emerging opportunities in food processing industry on Friday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. as an introduction to the scope of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme.

The webinar will address the One District One Product concept, giving thrust to the moto, ‘Vocal for Local’, for the development of micro food industries under self-help groups and farmer producer organisations.

Those who wish to join the webinar may register using https://bit.ly/34AcuqP and the meeting number is 1700106264.

