Kochi

Webinar on opportunities in food processing

Agri-Business Incubator, Kerala Agricultural University, in association with RKVY RAFTAAR Project, ICAR NAHEP CAAST scheme, and Subhiksha Keralam Project, is organising a webinar on emerging opportunities in food processing industry on Friday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. as an introduction to the scope of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme.

The webinar will address the One District One Product concept, giving thrust to the moto, ‘Vocal for Local’, for the development of micro food industries under self-help groups and farmer producer organisations.

Those who wish to join the webinar may register using https://bit.ly/34AcuqP and the meeting number is 1700106264.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2020 12:00:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/webinar-on-opportunities-in-food-processing/article32976530.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY