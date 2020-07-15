Webinar on future of senior citizen communities

KOCHI

A webinar on “Senior citizen living community - positives in today’s pandemic scenario,” will take place on July 18, from 11.30 a.m., under the aegis of Ashiana Housing Ltd and The Hindu PropertyPlus.

It will have the following eminent panellists: Dr. U. Gauthamdas, geriatric neuro-psychiatrist; Harish Nair, executive director and head of consulting, India CBRE; Prashant Thakur, director and head of research, ANAROCK Property Consultants; and Ankur Gupta, joint managing director, Ashiana Housing Ltd and chairman of the Association of Senior Living India (ASLI).

The webinar will touch upon the following key points: The spurt in demand for retirement homes as the lockdown spiked fears of living alone and without aid at hand; is it a sustained spurt or only pandemic-related, the scale and the extent of development of India’s senior living market; how it compares with the senior living market in a country like the U.S., for example, the main characteristics of the facilities available today and how they split up between independent, assisted facilities; the main challenges for the realty market in creating senior living communities; how much more a developer has to invest in a senior living project; and what the return on investment (RoI) period and percentage are.

Other aspects such as mixed communities within existing gated complexes, some independent homes and some senior living homes - the way to go forward; South India having a far more developed senior living market than the North and the reasons; and what senior living real estate looks like from an investment point of view. The webinar will also touch upon the emotional well-being of “senior citizen living”.

