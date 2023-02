Webinar on design thinking on Friday

February 09, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development, under the department of Industries and Commerce, is holding a webinar on design thinking and its potential on Friday between 11 a.m. and 12 noon on Zoom platform. Those interested can visit www.kied.info or contact 0484-2550322 for details.

