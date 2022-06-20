Weather stations to be set up in 13 schools in Ernakulam

Students will learn about local climatic variations and its impact on the environment

Students will learn about local climatic variations and its impact on the environment

Thirteen schools in Ernakulam will have weather stations to help students learn how to analyse microclimatic variations and collect data for in-depth studies.

These institutions are among the 240 schools selected in the first phase of the project initiated under the Samagra Shiksha programme and included as part of the Chief Minister's 100-day action plan.

Weather stations will come up in 11 higher secondary and two vocational higher secondary schools in the district, including SRV Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Edappally North GVHS, Akanad GHSS, Paliyam GHSS, Edappally GHSS, Elankunnapuzha GHSS, Kochi Government Girls’ HSS, Mattancherry Government Girls’ HSS, Mukkannoor GHSS, Muvattupuzha GHSS, Piravom Namakuzhi GHSS, and Perumbavoor Government Boys’ HSS. Each school will receive ₹48,225 to set up the station.

The geography teachers will be the nodal officers for the project. The students will get training to record minimum and maximum daily temperature, rainfall, humidity, wind speed, and wind direction as part of their practical sessions. They will use equipment such as rain gauge, wet-and-dry-bulb thermometers, wind vane, and cup counter anemometer, according to an official communication.

The school weather stations will give students a chance to understand local climatic variations and its impact on the environment. The project will receive support from the India Meteorological Department, Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.