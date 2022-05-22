Weather Dept. warns of heavy rains; mock drill to be held in Aluva taluk

People use an umbrella to protect themselves from the rain, as dark clouds hover in the sky in Kochi, Sunday, May 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 22, 2022 19:28 IST

Instructions will be issued on providing emergency shelter

With the Weather department warning of isolated heavy rains with lightning over Kerala till Thursday, the Ernakulam district administration will conduct a mock drill in Aluva taluk on Monday as part of preparations to meet any emergency, said a communication from the Public Relations department. The drill is expected to help evaluate preparedness in case dam shutters are opened in a flood-like condition, the communication added. It will be held at Viruthy colony in Chengamanad village, near Aluva, considering its vulnerability to flooding. Advertisement Advertisement Besides, instructions will be issued on providing emergency shelter, helping bedridden people, ensuring care for sick people, and setting up of control rooms, according to the communication.