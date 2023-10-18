We too have become hi-tech, say Naipunya Nagaram ‘students’

October 18, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST

Seventy-three-year-old Abdul Kareem from Amballoor says he too has joined the hi-tech crowd thanks to the Naipunya Nagaram programme launched jointly by the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD), Academy for Skill Excellence and Ernakulam District Panchayat under a project by the District Planning Council. He was among the more than 800 people, who completed their Naipunya Nagaram programme, to receive their certificates and share their experiences.

He said he had never thought of getting his hands on a computer or even a smartphone initially because he thought it would be so difficult to learn to handle them. But the short duration course, lasting about 10 days, helped him get over the initial fears and become tech-savvy.

Latha Mohammed from Varapuzha has a similar tale to tell. She said she had completed her formal studies up to pre-degree level after which she underwent courses in agriculture and nursing. But none of these courses helped her understand the basics of computers and smartphones, she said as she pointed out that she was fortunate to have been sent to the Naipunya Nagaram programme under the Varapuzha panchayat.

She recalled that before the IHRD course, she was not even able to use her phone for accessing WhatsApp messages. “I used to take the help of my sons, but now I can use the phone for various purposes,” she said at the certificate-receiving programme organised at the district panchayat hall on Tuesday.

Seventy-year-old Muraleedharan from Amballoor was all praise for the instructors from IHRD and the Skill Excellence Centre as well as the district panchayat authorities for the efforts they put in to teach senior citizens like him new things in life.

“We live at a time when people considered old are pushed into the background. Some of them find it extremely difficult to cope with their lives after a life time of caring and working for their family,” he said. An IHRD official said that those who instructed these “students” had wonderful experiences. It was heartening to see many of them using their skills to go online and book services or do bank transactions, the official added. Besides, coming together in a classroom atmosphere helped many of them open up, having been brought out of a kind of seclusion in their homes.

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas said he was happy with the results achieved through an initiative of the district panchayat.

