We changed face of city: Mayor

Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain lists achievements on her last day as Mayor

On her last day as Mayor, Soumini Jain said that she was satisfied about having completed some welfare work like the construction of a new building for the Snehabhavan orphanage at Palluruthy, but lack of proper backing had kept other projects from materialising.

“The biggest gain in five years was that we changed the face of the city,” she said in a press briefing.

Looking back on five-years’ worth of work, she listed the completion of a women’s hostel at Pachalam, a free facility for physiotherapy for the elderly at Thuruthy, footpaths that can be accessed by differently abled persons and a 60% improvement in drinking water supply as the council’s achievements.

“While I am proud about having completed some projects, I cannot say that I am fully satisfied. Lack of backing and the absence of conducive circumstances lead to difficulties in completing some work,” she said.

The construction of the corporation’s new office was around 80% complete and its completion had been stalled by the delay in taking a loan to finish parts of the work, Ms. Jain said.

The delay in taking another loan of ₹35 crore had created hurdles in the implementation of the PMAY-LIFE housing project, but 2,500 to 3,000 houses were already complete under the scheme, she said.

On waterlogging

The corporation had been criticised from various quarters for the waterlogging that the city had witnessed, but the floods were a problem that was not unique to the Kochi Corporation in three years, and a disaster management mechanism had not been in place then to handle it, she said.

On the Padmasarovaram project, Ms. Jain said that 550-m cycle track and walkway would be a ‘facelift’ for the city. While the project did not initially receive clearance from the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority, requests had been made to reconsider it, she said.

From 2010 to 2015, Ms. Jain had been the chairperson of the Standing Committee for Works. “When I stood for the election in 2010, I had no idea about politics. There were few women in politics then and parties were looking for candidates since seats were reserved, and I got the opportunity,” she said. While a decision on contesting the election this time would be made by the party, she would continue with the party and public work irrespective of the decision, she said.