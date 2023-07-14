In bid to break away from the colonial past, Wayanad tribal settlement drops ‘colony’ tag

July 14, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

A heavy silence greeted C. Rajesh, a 19-year-old tribesman from Koliyaattu Tribal colony in Wayanad, as he suggested the name Bhoomika (Earth) for the new settlement for his people that was just inaugurated.

Quickly, a cacophony of voices followed and two more names, Sreyas (prosperity), and Pratheeksha (hope) were also proposed. However, Bhoomika was chosen as 65 of the 88 people present said aye to it.

For Adiya, Paniya and Ullada tribal families in Wayanad, nine new houses have been constructed at a cost of ₹82.40 lakh. Proper roads, piped water supply and power connections have also been provided.

A history of sorts was thus created last month when the practice of naming the tribal settlements as “colonies” was dropped and a new nomenclature followed. One more housing project was thus named in the district.

“Dropping the tag of colony is an act of undoing the remnants of colonialism that had enslaved the nation and its people,” said K. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, who led the process.

“It’s an ignominy thrust upon the people, which shall go. Often a social stigma is attached to the name colony when referring to the group dwelling units of tribespeople. The new name was selected through a democratic process,” says Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Moreover, the term colony is often used in social media and other public platforms to demean people who reside there. There could be resistance and misinterpretations if the naming process is initiated by the government. This initiative comes from the people and is being implemented democratically through majority voting, he said.

As all the group dwelling units of the marginalised communities in the State are named as colonies in revenue records, renaming them could lead to legal hassles. However, it is easy to give neutral and acceptable new names for new projects, said an official.

There are 26,198 housing settlements of Scheduled Caste members and 6,578 settlements of Scheduled Tribes in the State.