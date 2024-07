Reliance Jio has enhanced its network capacity to handle the surge in communication traffic following the landslide in Wayanad.

Jio has installed a second dedicated tower to provide reliable connectivity in the affected area based on a request from the State Disaster Management Authority. The increase in network capacity and coverage is expected to assist distressed residents, rescue workers, and disaster management teams on the ground.

