Watersports on Munambam beach to resume by September 15

Kochi

31 August 2021 21:05 IST

Watchtower for lifeguards readied at Cherai

The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) is readying to resume water sports activities on the Munambam beach from September 15, following which kayaking would resume after over a year’s pandemic-induced break in the backwaters off the GIDA office alongside the Queen’s Walkway.

This follows groups of people engaged in adventure and water sports activities resuming their practice sessions in different parts of the district, albeit in adherence with pandemic protocol.

The DTPC had entrusted Neptune Water Sports with the responsibility of conducting water sports like rides in banana boats, catamaran and speed boats, apart from wind surfing and kayaking, in the expansive breakwater beach at Munambam.

Watersports got a fillip in 2019 after Kerala Tourism began promoting them as part of activity-based tourism, to woo tourists to the State following the 2018 deluge. Soon after, kayaks were shipped in from New Zealand and deployed in the Goshree backwaters.

Watersports at the Cherai beachfront were suspended following large-scale sea erosion. In the meantime, disabled-friendly toilets and a watchtower for lifeguards have been readied at Cherai, while the parking area will be extended, for which 50 cents of revenue land on the Cherai-Kuzhipilly stretch has been sought, sources said.

Solar boat

Aimed at furthering the cause of sustainable tourism, the DTPC has readied a proposal to introduce a solar-powered boat capable of carrying 20 tourists in Bhoothathankettu, located off Kochi. The hybrid vessel can be recharged from the grid if it runs out of solar power.