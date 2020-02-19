Waterlogging: efforts on to widen Karanakodam Canal

Kochi

19 February 2020 01:26 IST

Efforts are on to widen the Karanakodam Canal before the monsoon sets in to alleviate waterlogging issues at Kadavanthra, Kaloor and Elamkulam.

“The canal may have originally been around 13-m wide, but considering the constructions in the vicinity, it might only be feasible to increase the width to around 8.5 m, which is the width at the tail end of the canal,” said Sujatha M.K., Idamalayar Irrigation project executive engineer, who is part of the technical committee attempting to ensure smooth flow of water in the canal. Desilting of the canal has already begun under Operation Breakthrough — a project spearheaded by the district administration to resolve the city’s waterlogging woes.

Concrete slabs had been placed over sections of the canal, reducing its width to around 4.5 m and obstructing the flow of water, Ms. Sujatha said. The slabs, especially near Subhas Chandra Bose Road at Kadavanthra and Sebastian Road at Kaloor, are now being removed. “All of the rainwater from the Kaloor area will flow through this 6.5-km-long canal, which begins near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, before it drains into the Chilavannoor lake at Elamkulam. Since the existing culverts are very narrow, widening these stretches where the width has reduced drastically is important,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising