Waterlogging at Kallattumukk being addressed: Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 November 2021 07:33 IST

The work on paving inter-locking tiles in the damaged section of the road at a cost of ₹25 lakh has begun

The Government has begun taking steps to address the serious water-logging issues at Kallattumukk in the city, Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty has said. The work on paving inter-locking tiles in the damaged section of the road at a cost of ₹25 lakh has begun. This will only be a short-term measure to enable the public to use the road immediately without any difficulties.

A comprehensive project at a cost of around ₹8 crore will be implemented. The initial steps regarding this project are in the final stage. The implementation will be begun at the earliest. Once this project is completed, the perpetual water-logging issues at the area will be fully addressed, said Mr.Sivankutty. In a press release, he said that he had visited the area, along with Minister for Public Works P.A.Mohammed Riyas, soon after taking charge. The works which were envisaged then have begun on the ground.

He accused the ongoing protests spearheaded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being politically-motivated. The previous BJP MLA of Nemom had failed to take any concrete step to address the water-logging issue, he said.

