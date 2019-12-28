Water transport fares hiked

Fares for water transport will see a rise from December 28. Accordingly, the minimum fare will increase from the present ₹4 to ₹6 and the maximum will go up to ₹19 from ₹12.

An increase in water transport charges is being effected after a gap of seven years.

It was on the recommendations of a committee based on a NATPAC study that the government decided to hike the fares.