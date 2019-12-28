Kochi

Water transport fares hiked

more-in

Fares for water transport will see a rise from December 28. Accordingly, the minimum fare will increase from the present ₹4 to ₹6 and the maximum will go up to ₹19 from ₹12.

An increase in water transport charges is being effected after a gap of seven years.

It was on the recommendations of a committee based on a NATPAC study that the government decided to hike the fares.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
waterway and maritime transport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2019 1:25:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/water-transport-fares-hiked/article30416223.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY