Water Transport Department revenue takes a hit

The State Water Transport Department daily operates nearly 100 services in nine schedules mainly on four routes in the city.

Kochi

19 March 2020 01:26 IST

COVID-19 scare keeps passengers away

The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) is facing a dilemma as it is compelled to continue the operation of its largely service-oriented schedules in the district despite revenues plummeting to unprecedented lows in the wake of the COVID-19 scare.

The department daily operates nearly 100 services in nine schedules mainly on four routes — Ernakulam-Fort Kochi-Mattancherry, Ernakulam-Vypeen, Mulavukad-Varappuzha and Vyttila-Kakkanad.

During normal days, these nine schedules brought in a collective revenue in the range of ₹65,000 to ₹90,000 while on Sundays it crossed even the ₹1-lakh mark. “However, it now comes around mid ₹30,000 while on last Sunday, revenues were pegged at a meagre ₹24,000. In fact, revenue is not even touching ₹40,000 on any day,” senior SWTD sources said on condition of anonymity.

Usually, the collection at the Fort Kochi ticket counter alone exceed ₹15,000, which has fallen below ₹6,000 ever since the second wave of COVID-19 scare set in. “With a uniform ticket rate of ₹6 to both Ernakulam and Island from Fort Kochi, the fall in revenue shows that not even 6,000 passengers are using our services. The average daily passenger flow in the Ernakulam, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Vypeen belt is roughly around 12,000 to 15,000, which has now fallen by more than 50%. While 30% of total passengers were made up of regular passengers, floating passengers who accounted for the remaining 70% were now staying away, dealing a heavy blow to our revenue,” sources said.

The situation means that the gap between operational expenses, including wages and fuel cost, and the revenue is widening by the day despite the revised fare that kicked in only last December. “But we cannot afford to cancel those regular services since they are largely service-oriented. Besides, any cancellation will not sit well with regular commuters who question it, forcing us to operate services even with very low occupancy,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

A similar tale is being played out in the case of services being operated using high-speed double hull Vega boats with a capacity to carry 120 passengers. It comes to Ernakulam from Vaikom in the morning before returning in the evening and in both services the occupancy is far from encouraging.

Even more pathetic is the case of the 12 daily services operated locally on the Island-Fort Kochi-Kamalakkadavu route using Vega boats. “During normal days, the services earn anything between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 whereas on Sundays it’s in the range of ₹15,000 to ₹25,000. But now the weekday collection has plummeted to around ₹1,500 and on last Sunday it touched a low of a mere ₹550. We are at times forced to call off the services when the passenger inflow is really low since expenses of operating these boats are way higher,” the official said.