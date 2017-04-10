Water tankers to be tracked with GPS app

GPS tracking of tankers supplying drinking water to areas where there is scarcity has been launched under an initiative of the district administration.

It will now be possible to track the exact location from where water is collected and distributed, said a press release here. It said that the new system would make drinking water distribution more transparent and bring in fair pricing.

The district administration, taluk and village officials and the local self-government bodies will be able to monitor the operation of water tankers. MPs and MLAs too can monitor the operations as they too have been given the passwords for the purpose.

The tracking can be done by using the ‘Track’ application downloaded from Google Play store.

The public can also submit their complaints to the Disaster Management Authority using the 24-hour service number 0484-2423513 at the control room, the press release said.

Complaints can also be sent on Whatsapp at 9061518888. Tankers have been pressed into service for distributing water in Amballoor, Edakkattuvayal, Mulanthuruthy, Mookkannoor, Puthenvelikkara, Chellanam, Nellikkuzhi and Kottappady panchayats, the press release said.

The second phase of a campaign to clean up 100 ponds over 350 days will be completed on Monday. The programme is being implemented with the help of Cochin Shipyard Limited.