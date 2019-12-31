Water tankers ordered to comply with supply norms

The district administration will strictly enforce measures, including inspection of water tankers carrying drinking water, from January 1 as part of its Operation Pure Water campaign.

From New Year, tankers should draw water only from hydrants, 13 of which are operational right now, of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). The time of water collection and the number of loads should be recorded. Collection of water in PVC-plastic tanks will not be permitted.

The Hindu had, the other day, revealed in a report that nearly 90% of the water tankers shipping drinking water were drawing water from unauthorised sources. In a successive report, it was exposed that water thus carried was found to have been contaminated with faeces.

A meeting on Operation Pure Water presided by Deputy Collector S. Shajahan on Monday decided that quality of water supplied for drinking should be ensured by the Quality Division Executive Engineer. Daily laboratory testing of water drawn for supply should be done.

The tankers carrying drinking water must have licence from the Food Safety Department and EPI EPI (Ethoxylated polyethyiemine) inside the tanks is mandatory to prevent contamination.

While the food safety squad has been tasked with carrying out frequent checks, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will ensure registration of water tankers with the collectorate.

The MVD will also issue fitness certificates to drinking water tankers after examination .

The PCB has been asked to ensure closing of septic tank conduits to waterbodies.